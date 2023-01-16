Man Arrested In Maharashtra Tiger Poaching Case Escapes From Custody

The four were held after a tiger was found dead in Paoni buffer area, police said. (Representational)

A man arrested along with three others in a tiger poaching case allegedly tried to escape from custody after assaulting forest department officials.

The four were held after a tiger was found dead in Paoni buffer area of Pench Reserve on January 12, an official said on Monday.

"The four were remanded in the custody of the forest department till January 17 by a Ramtek court. However, one of the accused tried to escape after assaulting staffers on Sunday. Range Forest Officer Jayesh Tayde lodged a complaint against him in Deolapar police station," a release from Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Prabhunath Shukla said.

He has been remanded in police custody in connection with the complaint by Tayde, it said.

It said some more tiger parts have been seized from the accused along with the weapon used in the crime, adding efforts were on to arrest more persons involved in the poaching incident.

