West Bengal To Observe 'Rosogolla Day' On November 14

West Bengal government has decided to observe 'Rosogolla Day' on November 14, to commemorate the first anniversary of the state's famous sweet getting Geographical Indication or GI tag as 'Bengal's Rosogolla', an official said Wednesday.

Different varieties of rosogollas would be showcased in stalls of the 'Mishti Hub' (Sweetmeat Hub), set up in one part of the Eco Park in Kolkata's New Town area, HIDCO Chairman Debasish Sen told PTI.

The Eco Park is managed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), a state PSU.

"We are celebrating the first anniversary of Bengal's Rosogolla getting the GI tag at the 'Mishti hub' in association with sweetmeat maker associations," said Mr Sen, an additional chief secretary level officer.

The 'Mishti hub', opened on July 5 this year, is a one of a kind in West Bengal, where renowned sweetmeat makers, including traditional ones, can come under one roof.

Mr Sen said there will also be discussion on the history of Rosogolla.

On November 14 last year, West Bengal had received the GI tag for Bengal's Rosogolla. The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.