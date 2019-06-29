Role Of Priests Different In 'Western Culture', India: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said Dharma is a way of life. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday argued there is a difference between the role of priests in "western culture" and in India, explaining to an American delegation how a man of religion like him entered politics.

"In western culture a priest is limited to religious activities only, but in India the concept of Dharma has immense potential and is not limited to religious activities," he said, answering a question from the visitors.

Mr Adityanath said Dharma is a way of life.

"It paves path for humanity and shows us the way to perform our moral duties and responsibilities and we have accepted politics as a part of it," he added, according to a press release.

Talking about the India-US ties, Mr Adityanath said he agrees with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that both the countries have stood with each other in fighting terrorism.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a lot of efforts to bring prosperity to citizens, the chief minister told the delegation.

Asked about the challenges faced in governance, he said his government aims to benefit people without any discrimination and when there is no discrimination, there aren't many challenges.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability