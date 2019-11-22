Rohtang Tunnel Likely To Open In May Next Year

Rohtang Tunnel will be one of the longest road tunnels in the country. (File)

The 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel being built on the Leh-Manali highway may become operational in next six months, an official spokesperson said in Shimla on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a meeting on Friday that efforts would be made to make the tunnel operational by May next year, the spokesperson added.

One of the longest road tunnels in the country, it is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under the under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

It will reduce the distance between Manali and tribal district Lahual-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong by around 45 kilometres.

