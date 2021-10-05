Need Better Security Gadgets: Delhi Police After Rohini Court Shootout

The Rohini court shootout in Delhi left three dead on September 24. (File)

The Delhi Police today informed the Delhi High Court that security of all the seven district courts has been taken over by the Security Unit, a specialised unit of city police, and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed following the Rohini court firing incident recently that left three dead.

On September 24, two men, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the Rohini courtroom and fired multiple bullets at jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, killing him. The police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

The Delhi Police today informed the court that the security gadgets, installed at court premises, are outdated and the same should be updated or replaced with high-resolution CCTV and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag /Bar Code Reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, and boom barriers.

The district courts might be directed to provide these security gadgets and logistics at the earliest to the security unit at each court, Delhi Police suggested to the court.

"CCTV cameras with adequate storage capacity shall be installed at the vulnerable points in each District Court with proper monitoring. Such high-resolution cameras as near the lock-up should be revamped by installing more CCTV cameras in such a manner that it covers all the area, inside and outside the lock-up rooms," the Delhi Police said through Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Centre Government standing Counsel Ajay Digpaul

"Concertina wires and CCTV cameras should be installed on the boundary wall of the courts to prevent unauthorised entry into the court premises," it added.

An automatic entry system for advocates, court staff with proper accreditation by way of issuing non-clonable smart identity cards should be considered. Entry gates for visitors, lawyers and court staff, including the police, should be segregated to ensure proper access control, the Delhi Police said.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh posted the matter for next Tuesday and ask other stakeholders including the Bar Association to file their replies and suggestions.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Delhi Police to share its suggestions with other respondents to avoid duplicity.

The Delhi High Court had earlier stressed on proper security and safety system in the national capital and asked the centre, the Delhi Police, the Delhi government and others to give suggestions relating to ensuring safety and security in the courts in wake of the Rohini court firing incident.

The court had said that there is a need for a full-proof safety system at the entry gate and therefore installation of hi-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are required. The court also stressed on the need for under-vehicle surveillance systems and proper training to police personnel deputed at the courts' complexes.

The Delhi High Court had taken suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts after the Rohini court firing. Further probe in this matter is underway.

