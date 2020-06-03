Rohini Court Judge Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Delhi saw 1,298 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total count to 22,132. (File)

A judge of Rohini Court has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself, according to the Rohini Bar Association President on Tuesday.

Rohini Bar Association president Mahavir Singh Sharma told ANI that earlier the judge''s wife had been infected with COVID-19.

"Both of them have quarantined themselves," Mahavir Singh Sharma said.

He also added that the Rohini Court complex is following all necessary protocols.

Delhi saw 1,298 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 22,132.

Eleven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 9,243 people have recovered from the infection. A total of 497 patients were discharged today.

The department also said that the national capital has 12,573 are active cases.