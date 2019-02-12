Rocket Display And Artillery Firepower At Army's 'Exercise Topchi'

"Exercise Topchi" event took place at the vast firing ranges at Deolali Camp in Nashik.

Using ultra light Howitzers and indigenous Swathi weapon-locating radar, Indian Army on Tuesday demonstrated its artillery firepower at the annual ''Exercise Topchi'' held near Nashik.

The event took place at the vast firing ranges at Deolali Camp in the morning.

It not only showcased the artillery firepower, but also the aviation and surveillance capabilities.

In addition to the gun fire, the display of rockets, missiles, surveillance and target acquisition radars, remotely piloted aircraft and hi-tech equipments was awe-inspiring.

The precision of delivering the explosives in the target area, the coordination and timings of the firepower stunned all those present.

Latest ultra light Howitzer M-777, self-propelled gun K-9 Vajra and indigenous Swathi weapon-locating radar is testimony to the increasing lethality and technical threshold of our Army, a defence release said.

The Army's aviation assets included the indigenous advanced light helicopter, light combat helicopter, Cheetah & Chetak helicopters, it added.

Lt Gen YVK Mohan, Commandant of Defence Service Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, near here, Lt Gen R S Salaria, Commandant, School of Artillery and Colonel Commandant Regiment of Artillery and other Army officials were present on the occasion.