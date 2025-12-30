Advertisement

Video: US Says 2 Killed In Strike On Suspected Drug Vessel In Pacific

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said in a post on X.

No US personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.

The US military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

