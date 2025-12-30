Video: US Says 2 Killed In Strike On Suspected Drug Vessel In Pacific

The US military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said in a post on X.

On Dec. 29, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/69ywxXk30N — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) December 29, 2025

No US personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)