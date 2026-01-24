Advertisement

Video: US Kills Two "Narco-Terrorists" In Eastern Pacific Boat Strike

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

Read Time: 1 min
The US military said it killed two alleged drug-traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific.

The US Southern Command said on Friday it carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike," the military said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

