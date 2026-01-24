Video: US Kills Two "Narco-Terrorists" In Eastern Pacific Boat Strike

The US Southern Command said on Friday it carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike," the military said in a post on X.

On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern… pic.twitter.com/BzeBBapfMQ — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 23, 2026

