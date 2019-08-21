Not Correct To Slam Rajiv Gandhi For Political Benefits: Robert Vadra

Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation, Robert Vadra said (File)

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday said that it was very incorrect to slam his father-in-law and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for political benefits.

"It is very incorrect to slam Rajiv Ji. He gave his life for the nation and hence people should exercise restraint while speaking about him," Robert Vadra told ANI.

The businessman, who visited a blind school on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, donated eight computers to the children.

"India is celebrating my late father-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's birthday. Since my late father-in-law did a lot to bring information technology in the country, I donated computers to a blind school for the children," he said.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid tribute to the late prime minister in the Parliament.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.