Not Correct To Slam Rajiv Gandhi For Political Benefits: Robert Vadra

The businessman, who visited a blind school on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, donated eight computers to the children.

All India | | Updated: August 21, 2019 01:28 IST
Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the nation, Robert Vadra said (File)


New Delhi: 

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday said that it was very incorrect to slam his father-in-law and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for political benefits.

"It is very incorrect to slam Rajiv Ji. He gave his life for the nation and hence people should exercise restraint while speaking about him," Robert Vadra told ANI.

"India is celebrating my late father-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's birthday. Since my late father-in-law did a lot to bring information technology in the country, I donated computers to a blind school for the children," he said.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid tribute to the late prime minister in the Parliament.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.



