Robbers Throw Chilli, Loot 45 Lakhs From Men Travelling In Auto In Delhi

The police are also going to scan the CCTV footage from the area.

They came on bikes, threw chilli powder into the eyes of men travelling in an auto and looted over Rs 45 lakh from them in the heart of Delhi on Friday evening.

The incident took place at the Defence colony flyover at around 6 in the evening.

The forensic teams and top police officials were soon at the crime scene.

The victims - Anil Singh Yadav and Chatar Singh - told police that they are involved in cash collection.

They had collected money from Lajpat Nagar market, a popular shopping hub, and were on their way to Chandni Chowk, another shopping hub, when the incident took place, they told police.

There were four men on two bikes. The victims tried to fend them off but were unsuccessful.

