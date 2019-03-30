Roads Blocked In Himachal After Avalanche Hits Muling Nala

No casualties have been reported in the incident yet.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 16:14 IST
The avalanche hit a road in Muling Nala following which the roads connecting to Muling were blocked.


Lahaul-Spiti: 

An avalanche occurred at Himachal Pradesh's Muling Nala in Lahaul-Spiti district on Saturday. The avalanche occurred at a road in Muling Nala following which the roads connecting to Muling were blocked.

No casualties have been reported in the incident yet. More details are awaited.



