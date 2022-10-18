Road Cleared For Delhi Municipal Polls, City Districts Redrawn

Delhi's districts have been redrawn as the first step to the delayed civic polls -- seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The delimitation, opposed by AAP, is likely to scale up the hostilities between the Centre and the state.

The election, initially scheduled for March was pushed back, with the Centre saying it wants to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi.

AAP contended that the BJP was playing for time as it was nervous after the contest after its crushing defeat in Punjab.

There will now be 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi -- down from 272 -- of which 42 will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes.