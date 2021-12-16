UP Politician Convoy Attack: Shooter Arrested With Sophisticated Weapons

A case has already been registered in the matter in Bulandshahr district. Representational

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a fifth shooter allegedly involved in the December 5 attack on a convoy of a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) politician in Bulandshahr, officials said.

The Noida unit of the STF, which led the arrest, also seized three firearms, including two Glock pistols and a highly sophisticated Austria-made weapon typically used by police and military officials, they said.

The arrested man has been identified as Ankit alias Arvind Poswal (33), and is alleged to be involved in the attack on the convoy of RLD leader Haji Yunus that resulted in the death of one person, the officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said the agency had been on alert about the movement of wanted criminals in western UP and had received a tip-off about Ankit's presence in Bulandshahr on Thursday.

"Based on the input, a team of STF Noida reached the location and laid a trap to arrest Ankit. During initial questioning, he told the officials that he had got involved in the episode for money," Mr Mishra said.

On December 5, Mr Yunus' convoy was attacked by five shooters, who opened indiscriminate fire on the cars. Five people had got injured in the attack and one killed, even as counter-firing was launched by Mr Yunus' aides, the officials said.

Two of the accused were injured in the counter-firing and arrested, while two more were caught later, the officials said.

On recovery of the Glock pistols from the shooter, Mr Mishra said the seizure has alarmed the police force as the weapons are "sophisticated" and require bores that are prohibited in the country.

"The pistols seized from Ankit were provided to him by his handler Haris, who left India for the UAE two days prior to the attack. More details related to the possession of Glock pistols by the gang are being found out," the officer told PTI.

A case has already been registered in the matter in Bulandshahr district and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the local police, the STF said.

Haji Yunus is the brother of former BSP MLA Haji Alim who was allegedly killed by his son in 2018.

