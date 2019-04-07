'Denying Treatment To Father Human Rights Violation': Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav is admitted to Ranchi hospital. (File)

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today accused the BJP of not allowing him to meet his jailed father Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly called the BJP government "dictatorial" and alleged a conspiracy against his father.

"I have been waiting since yesterday evening at the Ranchi hospital to meet my father, but the dictatorial BJP government is not allowing a son to meet his father," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

"They are conspiring against Lalu ji. He is under police custody but raids are being conducted constantly at the hospital room where he is undergoing treatment," he alleged.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in a multi-crore fodder scam, is undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for a heart ailment.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that it has been two weeks since the doctors asked his father to undergo some medical tests, but jail officials were not providing security to him to go to another building for the tests. He called it "violation of human rights".

"Two weeks back, doctors had asked the jail officials to get the echocardiography and x-ray done for Lalu ji. But the tests haven't been done so far because security is not being provided to take him to another building. This is injustice. This is violation of human rights," he wrote in another post.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in three cases related to the fodder scam in December 2017 and January this year; he was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

The Supreme Court on Friday said his bail plea will be heard on April 10.

At a previous hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the RJD chief in the court, highlighted that he was convicted "three times for the same offence, based on the same evidence."

"I was convicted in the three cases based on the same evidence and under the same offences. I have already served 22 months in jail. How can I be convicted three times for the same offence, based on the same evidence?" Mr Sibal, on behalf of Lalu Yadav, asked the court.

The Supreme Court has told the CBI to file its reply on Lalu Yadav's bail plea by April 9.

(With inputs from agencies)

