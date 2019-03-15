CBI To Respond In 2 Weeks On Lalu Yadav's Bail Plea: Supreme Court

RJD chief Lalu Yadav is serving a 14-year jail term after being convicted in fodder scam cases

The Supreme Court today sought the CBI's response on Lalu Yadav's bail plea in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the central probe agency to respond within two weeks on the RJD supremo's plea, challenging the Jharkhand High Court's order, rejecting his bail in three cases.

Lalu Yadav in his plea in High Court on January 10, had cited old age and said that he was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments. He has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The RJD chief is serving a 14-year jail term after being convicted in the 900-crore fodder scam, which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the animal husbandry department in early 1990s, when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister.

He was convicted of embezzlement of funds from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries. While he got bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases, he is currently facing a fifth case linked to the Doranda treasury.

Meanwhile, the Bihar party chief, Ramchander Purbe said that Lalu Yadav will select seats and candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The decision was taken at the state and central parliamentary board meeting of the RJD held at the residence of Lalu Yadav's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

