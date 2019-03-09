Lalu Yadav To Select Seats, Party Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

Lalu Yadav will also distribute the party symbol to the candidates, a party official said. (File photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is in jail after being convicted in three fodder scam cases, will select seats and party candidates for his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party state president Ramchander Purbe said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the state and central parliamentary board meeting of the RJD held at the official residence of Lalu Yadav's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Lalu Yadav will also distribute the party symbol to the candidates, a party official said.

The RJD leader was convicted in three fodder scam cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment.