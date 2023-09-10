Rishi Sunak's 'Adorable' Moment With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At G20

A user shared the photo and called it "lovely" and "adorable".

A picture of Rishi Sunak, down on one knee, speaking to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Delhi is getting a lot of attention on the internet.

The picture, in internet speak, is viral.

A user on X, formerly twitter, shared the photo and captioned it, "Big man don't have ego! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort - in a tetatete with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. #G20"

Big man don't have ego! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort - in a tetatete with with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. #G20pic.twitter.com/6oAbzuskbd — Ayanangsha Maitra (@Ayanangsha) September 10, 2023

Another user shared the photo and called it "lovely" and "adorable".

What a lovely & an adorable picture of Our HPM Sheikh hasina & @RishiSunak.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/OS0Mwu6hN9 — Silvia Parveen Lenny (@ParveenLenny) September 10, 2023

One more user called Rishi Sunak a "gentleman" for his gesture.

Rishi Sunak ji is such a gentleman. He meets Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina ji with such humbleness.



More power to @RishiSunak Ji pic.twitter.com/51rgSuuCOE — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) September 10, 2023

Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife Akshata Murty and offered prayers. Rishi Sunak, who is on his first official visit to India, said that he is hugely proud of his Indian roots and his connection to the country. Rishi Sunak also called himself a "proud Hindu".

After the temple visit, Mr Sunak headed to Rajghat to join the other delegates in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

During his visit for the G2 summit, Rishi Sunak reviewed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations along with PM Modi and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest so that a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking FTA is signed soon.

PM Modi also invited PM Sunak for a bilateral visit at an early, mutually convenient date for a more detailed discussion. Prime Minister Sunak accepted the invitation and congratulated PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit.