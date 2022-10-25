Rishi Sunak Once Enjoyed South Indian Food In Bengaluru, Restaurant Shares Pic

Rishi Sunak dined at the South Indian restaurant.

Rishi Sunak is all set to become the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin. The British lawmaker will take charge from outgoing PM Liz Truss on Tuesday. Congratulatory messages poured in after the announcement. Amongst those who congratulated the incoming Prime Minister of the UK was Vidyarthi Bhavan- a popular cafe in South Bengaluru. Mr Sunak had dined at the restaurant when he visited the city.

Live Updates: King Charles Appoints Rishi Sunak As New UK PM

The official handle of Vidyarthi Bhavan shared an undated picture of the youngest Prime Minister of the UK in two centuries. The caption reads, "Rishi Sunak is going to become the next PM of the UK. Happy to know that he will be the first Indian-origin & the youngest British Prime Minister. We wish him good luck & may he become the most successful PM of UK by sailing through all the turbulence."

Check out the tweet here:

#RishiSunak is going to become the next PM of UK.

Happy to know that he will be the first Indian-origin & the youngest British Prime Minister.

We wish him good luck & may he become the most successful PM of UK by sailing through all the turbulence pic.twitter.com/JhWLtcVTu2 — Vidyarthi Bhavan (@VidyarthiBhavan) October 24, 2022

Mr Sunak became the leader of the Conservatives yesterday after his former boss Boris Johnson called off his comeback bid and rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough backing from Tory MPs. At age 42, he is the youngest and the first person of colour to hold the post.

In his first address to the people after being named Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said it was the "Greatest privilege of my life...Will work day in and out to deliver".

He inherits an economy that was headed for a recession even before Truss's tax-cutting budget sent shockwaves through the market, crashing the pound.

Rishi Sunak is the third Prime Minister UK had in seven months. Liz Truss -- who pipped him to the post in the party's internal election and succeeded Boris Johnson -- quit on October 20 after only 45 days in office.