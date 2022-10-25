Live Updates: King Charles Appoints Rishi Sunak As New UK PM

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak will be the youngest Prime Minister of UK in over 200 years

Rishi Sunak was appointed today as Britain's new Prime Minister. He is the first person of colour and the first Indian-origin Prime Minister in the UK's history.

Rishi Sunak met King Charles today and will be the first PM to be appointed by the new monarch since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Liz Truss was appointed by the Queen two days before her death on September 8.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Rishi Sunak's Anointment:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 25, 2022 17:04 (IST) Celebrations In India After Rishi Sunak Appointed As New Prime Minister

Mumbai Art school teacher Sagar Kambli paints a picture of new Conservative Party leader and incoming British prime minister Rishi Sunak as a congratulatory celebration after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest.





Oct 25, 2022 16:54 (IST) 'Ukraine War Must Be Seen To Conclusion': Rishi Sunak In 1st Speech As PM

Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, vowed Tuesday to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion even as he warned of difficult financial choices ahead for his government.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak called it a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion".



Oct 25, 2022 16:49 (IST) Rishi Sunak, UK PM Who Is Practicing Hindu With Punjabi Roots

Many Indians are delighting in the elevation of Rishi Sunak - a practising Hindu with Punjabi roots - as British prime minister, in a milestone year for the subcontinental country's relationship with its former colonial ruler.

Rishi Sunak took charge Tuesday as Britain's third premier this year with his Conservative Party floundering in the polls and daunting challenges ahead.

The 42-year-old was born and raised in Southampton, but his appointment as his country's first prime minister of colour has been cheered by Indians who still consider him a son of the soil.

Read here



Oct 25, 2022 16:47 (IST) Boris Johnson Vows "Wholehearted Support" To New UK PM

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. - Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

Oct 25, 2022 16:41 (IST) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Vows To Fix Liz Truss "Mistakes"

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday vowed to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss while warning of "difficult" decisions ahead.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street after being appointed premier by King Charles III, Sunak spoke of Truss's "noble" aims but said some "mistakes" had been made.

Oct 25, 2022 16:40 (IST) Rishi Sunak's Top Quotes: Liz Truss Made Mistakes In Handling Economy

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his first public address, today vowed to fix Liz Truss's 'mistakes'. He warned that the country will have to make 'difficult' choices. Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his first public address, today vowed to fix Liz Truss's 'mistakes'. He warned that the country will have to make 'difficult' choices.

Oct 25, 2022 16:32 (IST) "Trust Is Earned, And I Will Earn Yours": Rishi Sunak

"This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability... Trust is earned and I will earn yours": @RishiSunak in his first address as UK PM pic.twitter.com/nz85PNoz5D - NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2022

Oct 25, 2022 16:10 (IST) Rishi Sunak Appointed As Britain's New PM By King Charles

🔴 #BREAKING | #RishiSunak Appointed Britain's PM By King Charles https://t.co/LP5MnCLjsLpic.twitter.com/rAefxhcltu - NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2022

Oct 25, 2022 16:09 (IST) Rishi Sunak Meets King Charles, Will Be Appointed UK PM Soon: 10 Points

Rishi Sunak will be appointed today as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, in a stunning leadership change amid an economic crisis. Rishi Sunak will be appointed today as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, in a stunning leadership change amid an economic crisis.