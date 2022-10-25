Live Updates: King Charles Appoints Rishi Sunak As New UK PM

Rishi Sunak was appointed today as Britain's new Prime Minister. He is the first person of colour and the first Indian-origin Prime Minister in the UK's history.
Rishi Sunak met King Charles today and will be the first PM to be appointed by the new monarch since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Liz Truss was appointed by the Queen two days before her death on September 8.
Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.- Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his first public address, today vowed to fix Liz Truss's 'mistakes'. He warned that the country will have to make 'difficult' choices.
"This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability... Trust is earned and I will earn yours": @RishiSunak in his first address as UK PM pic.twitter.com/nz85PNoz5D- NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2022
🔴 #BREAKING | #RishiSunak Appointed Britain's PM By King Charles https://t.co/LP5MnCLjsLpic.twitter.com/rAefxhcltu- NDTV (@ndtv) October 25, 2022
#WATCH | The UK PM-designate #RishiSunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III.- ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/B40LdVwke4