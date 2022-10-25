Grateful To Boris Johnson: 5 Quotes From Rishi Sunak's First Speech As PM

Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of Covid still lingers, Putin's war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over.

Liz Truss was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of ill will or bad intentions, but mistakes nonetheless.

I have been elected as leader of my party -- your prime minister -- in part to fix them (Truss' mistakes), and that work begins immediately.

I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. You have seen during Covid I have done everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes.