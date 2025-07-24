"No Place For Double Standards In Fight Against Terror": PM Modi In UK

The long-negotiated Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK is a blueprint for shared prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, while underlining the security cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the press after the deal - officially known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement - was signed on Thursday, PM Modi also thanked his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and his government for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April.

"We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces which espouse extremist ideologies should not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account," he said in a veiled message to Pakistan, without naming any country.

The Prime Minister said the security agencies of the UK and India will continue to enhance cooperation on matters such as the extradition of economic offenders.

Reiterating India's stand on the ongoing conflicts in the world, PM Modi said, "We have continued to exchange views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in West Asia. We support early restoration of peace and stability. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations is essential. Today's era demands development, not expansionism."

The PM also extended his condolences to people from the UK who lost their lives in the crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India Dreamliner on June 12.

People of Indian-origin in the UK, he said, act as a living bridge between the two countries.

"They did not just bring curry from India, but also creativity, commitment and character. Their immense contributions are not just limited to the UK's prosperous economy but are also visible in the UK's culture, sports and public service," the PM added.

The Free Trade Agreement is likely to double bilateral trade between the countries and will benefit several industries in India, including textile, footwear, gems and jewellery and seafood, as well as engineering goods manufacturers.

Indian farmers are also expected to gain significantly as the country's agricultural and processed food products will now enjoy duty-free access to the British market.