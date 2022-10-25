'Groundbreaking Milestone': World Leaders Welcome Rishi Sunak As UK PM

PM Modi also congratulated Rishi Sunak. (File)

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to hold the top job, receiving a flurry of welcome messages from around the world.

Here is a selection of top reactions from global leaders:

Zelensky wants strong partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that he hoped Sunak would be able "to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today."

He added that he was "ready to continue strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership", following months with London as one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters against Russia's February invasion.

'Tackling challenges' with France

France's Emmanuel Macron wrote tweeted that "together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world".

Italy is 'eager' to cooperate

From Italy, newly-installed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she was "eager to cooperate with (Sunak) and his cabinet on the common challenges, standing for our shared values of freedom and democracy."

'Positive EU-UK relations'

Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's pointman on post-Brexit ties with Britain, said that "a positive EU-UK relationship is of strategic importance".

He vowed to work towards "a partnership in full respect of our agreements" -- including the contentious issue of British province Northern Ireland's land border with EU-member Ireland.

Russia sees no hope for improvement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that in Moscow, "we do not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope that in the foreseeable future there will be any positive changes" in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia.

Nigeria welcomes 'milestones'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that with Sunak "as the first Prime Minister of British-Asian descent and the youngest in about 200 years, these milestones will be especially inspiring for young people" in the Commonwealth, the association of mostly former British colonies.

"We seek to deepen our partnership with Britain" to address challenges including terrorism, food insecurity, energy and climate change, Buhari added.

Biden welcomes 'grounbreaking' PM

Even ahead of Sunak's appointment as prime minister by King Charles III - the monarch's first new government chief since taking over from his mother Elizabeth II - US President Joe Biden said it was "groundbreaking" that Britain would be led by a person with Indian heritage.

"It's pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters," Biden said at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival celebrated on Monday.

Special Diwali wishes from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not wait for Sunak to be officially appointed, sending congratulations via Twitter on Monday.

"As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues," Modi wrote.

"Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," he added.

Sunak is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.

