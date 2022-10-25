Team Rishi Sunak: Who's In, Who's Out

Rishi Sunak began the process of choosing ministers for his cabinet.

After being appointed as the new Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak began the process of choosing ministers for his cabinet with some reappointed and several sacked from their posts.

In his first address as the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said "I have been elected as a leader of my party and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix mistakes. And that work begins immediately."

Reappointments

Mr Sunak reappointed Jeremy Hunt as the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK. Liz Truss in her short term of 45 days appointed Mr Hunt after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng.

James Cleverly has been reappointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

Ben Wallace, who served as the Secretary of Defence in Liz Truss's cabinet, was retained by Mr Sunak.

Penny Mordaunt, the other contender to 10 Downing Street has been re-appointed as Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons. She pulled out of the race after failing to secure enough support from Tory lawmakers

New Appointments

Indian-origin Suella Braverman who quit the government a few days before Truss's resignation came back as the Home Secretary in the Rishi Sunak cabinet. Ms Braverman was the Home Secretary during Truss's term as well. In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, she had "serious concerns" the prime minister was breaking manifesto promises.

Dominic Raab has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice. He previously served as Boris Johnson's Deputy.

Simon Hart has been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to Treasure (Chief Whip)

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as a minister but without a portfolio in the Cabinet office. He previously served as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, and Minister for Equalities during Liz Truss's term.

Oliver Dowden replaced Nadhim Zahawi as the new Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He previously served as the Minister without Portfolio in the previous government.

Grant Shapps will be the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, he was previously the Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Gillian Keepan has been appointed as the new Secretary of State for Education.

Mel Stride has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in the new cabinet.

Dr Therese Coffey joined the cabinet as the Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.