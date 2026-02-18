"20 Times More Spent On AI Than Entire Manhattan Project": Rishi Sunak

The scale of AI's runaway growth is such that companies are investing 20 times more than the entire Manhattan Project, former British prime minister Rishi Sunak told NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the NDTV India.AI Summit today.

Sunak made the comment comparing the investment on artificial intelligence with the historic project that led to the building of atomic weapons while illustrating the importance of companies in the development of AI.

The Manhattan Project in 1945 cost approximately $2.2 billion dollars, equivalent to over $30 billion dollars today, adjusted for inflation.

"Informed by my time at Stanford, I was of the belief that this is going to be the most transformational thing that happens in our lifetimes, and we're lucky to live at a time that a general purpose technology comes along, because that's what AI is, and general purpose technologies have the ability to reshape our entire country, economies, societies, with huge policy implications," Sunak said.

"That's why I thought it was right to bring leaders together to discuss this topic on a regular basis... I wanted to do this differently to the typical G7, G20 format because I thought it was important that the companies developing this technology were in the room. Unlike previous iterations, it was the companies that were at the frontier [of AI].

"They are the ones that are deploying billions, if not hundreds of billions of dollars. This year, 20 times more is being spent by these companies than the entire Manhattan Project. If you think about that, major investments by the US. So you had to bring all these groups together to walk through all the issues," Sunak said.