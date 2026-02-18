"AI Can Turn Me Into A Murthy Family Level Physics Tutor": Rishi Sunak At NDTV AI Summit

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, told NDTV today that his use of AI even includes lesson preps for his daughter's school-level physics. Speaking to NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the NDTV AI Summit, he described the time when he was tasked with coaching his young daughter.

Sunak said when his wife, Akshata Murty, was coming to attend a programme in India, "I was doing my solo parenting that weekend at home in Yorkshire".

"And she said our younger one, Anoushka, has got a physics test. 'Make sure you revise with her' -- because that's normally what she would do -- 'and make sure she does well'," Sunak said.

He recalled being "stressed" at that moment, given the Murthy family's standards of "doing well".

"I thought their definition of what doing well on a physics test is, is probably a little bit higher than mine. Especially seeing as I haven't done any physics since I was 16," Sunak recalled.

"Anyway, I was very worried, but then Claude came to the rescue. So I put my daughter's revision test into Claude, and it prepared a teaching guide for me, so it could teach me how to teach her in plain English that I could understand. We went through all the answers and the explanatory notes. And then at the end of it, it created a kind of four-page revision handout for her of key concepts that she could take into her test the next week. And I thought at the end of that, and then she, thankfully she did well on the test, or so she tells me," he added.