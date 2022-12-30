Pics: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes Completely Wrecked In Crash

Rishabh Pant has suffered burn injuries in the accident.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Mr Pant, who was alone in the car, has injuries on his back, forehead and shin.

He was driving the car when it met with the accident.

Rishabh Pant's Mercedes caught fire after it hit the divider. The impact from the collision left the front portion of the car in a mangled mess. The Mercedes was completely burnt after the accident. Rishabh Pant had to break a window to escape the burning car.