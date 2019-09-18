Rights Body, Women's Panel Want Probe Into Alleged Torture Of Assam Women

The Assam government has already ordered a probe into the matter (Representational)

A day after Assam police suspended two cops for allegedly stripping and torturing three women inside a police outpost in Darrang district, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women have sought stern action against the two suspended officers.

The NHRC and NCW, in separate letters, wrote to Assam DGP Kilafhar Saikia to initiate proceedings against the officers.

The Assam government has already ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident came to light only after the women narrated their ordeal to a local Assamese news channel.

Police sources say one of the sisters who filed the complaint claims she was picked up by cops from her residence in Satgaon locality of Guwahati along with her husband and two of her sisters on September 9 and brought to the Burha police outpost in Darrang.

They were picked up by the police over a case of alleged kidnapping against their brother by the family of a woman with whom he had eloped earlier this month. The woman with whom the brother eloped is from a different religion, police sources added. One of the three women said she was pregnant and allegedly had a miscarriage due to the torture.

The woman was reportedly over two months pregnant.

The NHRC has said that if true, this is a serious case of violation of human rights. Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Assam calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including medical treatment record of the pregnant woman and present status of her health condition.

Police sources, however, claimed that they are no aware if one of the women was pregnant or not, medical examination reports are awaited.

The National Commission for Women said it is "anguished" by such alleged misconduct on part of the police officials.

The police officials, the NCW said, ill-treated the women not involved in any crime but suspected to know the whereabouts of an alleged criminal.

The commission added that the officials should be dealt with very strongly so that they do not repeat this in the future.

