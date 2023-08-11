"Right Now, I Won't Seek Muslim Votes": Himanta Biswa Sarma Exclusive

Himanta Biswa Sarma told NDTV the Congress plays Muslim vote bank politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with NDTV said he does not indulge in "vote bank politics" and so, unlike the Congress, will not link politics with issues linked to the Muslim community.

"Right now, I don't want Muslim votes. All problems happen because of vote bank politics...I visit a Muslim area once a month, attend their events and meet people, but I don't link politics with development. I want Muslims to realise their relationship with the Congress is all about votes," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

"Don't give me votes. Let me develop your areas in the next 10 years. I want to ensure child marriage practice ends, stop going to madrasas. Go to colleges instead. I am going to inaugurate seven colleges for Muslim daughters, especially girls," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

Mr Sarma, who succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in 2021 after the BJP's second consecutive win in the northeast state, explained why it is important for Muslims to understand that their relationship with the BJP is beyond votes.

"The Congress did not build infrastructure or schools in Muslim areas. But I want to develop them. I will do this for 10-15 years, then I will ask for votes from Muslims. If I ask for votes from them now, it will become a give and take relationship. I don't want it to be a transactional relationship," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Sarma said he decided not to campaign in Muslim areas in the last state election too.

"In 2016 and 2020, during campaigning, I did not go to Muslim areas. I had said I would go only after winning the election. Even this time I am telling them, vote for whoever you want. BJP will not campaign in their area," Mr Sarma said.

The BJP won a second straight term in the assembly election in 2021, taking 60 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly, while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six seats.

Mr Sarma, who switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2015, is credited as the architect who brought the northeast states within the party's grasp. He also handled the health portfolio in the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

The BJP's spectacular victory in the Assam election in 2016, sweeping aside the Congress's Tarun Gogoi government which ruled the state for three successive terms, has been largely credited to Mr Sarma's strategies. The next year, the BJP formed government in Manipur despite winning fewer seats than the Congress.