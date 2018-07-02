Rift In Mehbooba Mufti's Party As Lawmakers Blame Her For Split With BJP

PDP rebels may attempt to form government with the BJP, without Mehbooba Mufti, if they have the numbers.

Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party is facing a serious divide days after the BJP ended their alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Late this evening, lawmaker Mohammad Abbas Wani came out in support of former minister Imran Ansari, who has alleged that it was Ms Mufti's "incompetence" which led to collapse of PDP- BJP coalition. Mr Ansari's uncle, Abid Ansari, another PDP lawmaker, has already spoken against Ms Mufti and sources say if rebels manage to get more followers, the PDP may even split.

Sources close to the rebels said they want to stitch up a front that can provide an alternative to the PDP and the National Conference in the state and may even attempt to form government with the BJP if they have the numbers.

"Mehbooba Mufti not only failed the PDP as a party but also dashed the dreams of her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that he had envisaged," Mr Ansari was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India earlier this evening. He had accused Ms Mufti of nepotism in the party as well as in the PDP-BJP coalition government she headed.

"It had become a family show which was run by brothers, uncles and other relatives. The People's Democratic Party has become Family Democratic Party," Mr Ansari said.

The reference appeared to be the induction of Ms Mufti's brother Tasaduq Mufti, a political newbie, as cabinet minister earlier this year and her giving a key position to her uncle Sartaj Madni, in the party.