'What's Your Secret, Sir': Grammy Winner's '7-Year-Challenge' Pics With PM

Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej, who won his second Grammy this year for Divine Tides, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and has now posted a fun tweet with his pictures with him seven years apart.

The first picture goes back to 2015 when the composer won his first Grammy for Winds of Samsara and the other frame is from the recent meeting. Pointing out the then and now look, Ricky Kej wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks exactly the same…But I have aged a lot…What is your secret sir?” read a part of his tweet.

7 year challenge!!

Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy

Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha.

What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/X8Aw479rDX — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 15, 2022

Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland --the drummer for The Police -- won Best New Age Album for Divine Tidesat the 64th Grammy Awards.

PM Modi also shared some pictures of his meeting with the composer. “Happy to have met you, Ricky Kej. Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keep getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours,” read the tweet.

Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8kalYNCaK9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated Ricky Kej for the “remarkable feat” at the Grammy Awards. Mr Kej, who was “speechless” after receiving the message, had expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and wrote, “I hope, I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today. Thanks for your blessings.”

Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings https://t.co/N6krPqVp2G — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 5, 2022

Ricky Kej, who currently lives in Bengaluru, is also a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award.