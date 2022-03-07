Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Return Bag With Rs 1.50 Lakh: Nagpur Police

Nagpur: The two were felicitated by DCP Gajanan Rajmane, police said. (Representational)

A rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger who returned a bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh found in the vehicle were felicitated by Nagpur police.

Rickshaw driver Sushil Pundalik Lahutare (50) and passenger Dinesh Anand Thaware (45) had returned a bag left behind in the vehicle by one Mehboob Hasan on Saturday, an official said.

"Thawre boarded the rickshaw and told Lahutare about the bag. The two came to Pachpaoli police station and deposited the bag. We managed to return it to Hasan with the help of some documents found inside the bag," he said.

The two were felicitated by DCP Gajanan Rajmane, he added.