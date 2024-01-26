Richly Decorated Border Security Force Camels Add Dazzle To Republic Day Parade

Richly decorated camels of the Border Security Force took part in the Republic Day parade

Camels draped in bright multi-coloured saddles marched down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade today as part of the BSF's contingent.

It was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee, followed by Inspector Shaitan Singh and two sub-inspector-rank officers.

The contingent had women camel riders, showcasing the prowess of women in various fields, which are considered the domain of men only.

These "Ships of the Desert" are dependable companions of the border force's personnel in the Thar desert of Rajasthan and the inhospitable terrain of the Rann of Kutch.

The camel-mounted troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down smugglers and extremists in the Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers.

The performance of the BSF camel contingent was also appreciated by foreign delegates during G-20 Summit in India.

The only band of its kind in the world, the camel-mounted band of the BSF played the melodious tune of "Hum Hai Seema Suraksha Bal, Bahaduro Ka Dal" during the parade.

It first participated in the Republic Day parade in 1990. The band is a permanent feature in the Desert and Marwar festivals. It has also participated in various camel training demonstrations of musical riding show.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)