Chandrayaan-3, All-Women Contingent: 75th Republic Day Parade In Pics

Republic Day 2024: The celebrations were graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest

On the 75th Republic Day parade, India showcased its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path on Friday. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the "Angrakshak' have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting women's power and democratic values, were graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

Two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi's sky today.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent was a part of the country's biggest ceremonial event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi. He led the nation in paying solemn tributes by laying a wreath.

The parade began with 'Aavahan' in which 100 women artists played Indian musical instruments in a historic first.

The Indian Air Forces' tableau displayed the theme 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar'.

The IAF tableau also showed the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine.

First time on Kartavya Path, the BSF Mahila Brass Band and the women contingent of the BSF depict 'Nari Shakti'.

Delhi Police all-women band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time and was being led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

Manipur showcased its 'Nari Shakti' with 'Ima Keithel', the 500-year-old market, one and only in the world run entirely by women.

An artistic image of Ram Lalla whose new idol was recently consecrated at a grand temple in Ayodhya is the showpiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau in this year's Republic Day parade here.

The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun found a prominent place in ISRO's tableau in the Republic Day parade today.

Guests and spectators at the 75th Republic Day parade were treated to a visual delight with 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country featured in a unique installation called "Anant Sutra".

Exhibiting the prowess of 'Nari Shakti', 265 women on motorcycles performed various stunts to showcase bravery, valour and determination during the parade.