'Rhetoric Of Loser': BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman On Rahul Gandhi Speech

Minutes after Mr Gandhi's address at the 84th plenary session of the Congress, in which he took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its chief Amit Shah, the defence minister addressed the media. Accusing the Mr Gandhi of insulting the Hindus with his reference to religion and his party of being anti-technology for its insistence on a return to ballot paper, she left the most crucial points for the last.
Referring to Mr Gandhi's remarks on party chief Amit Shah, Ms Sitharaman said: "It is astonishing that the Congress president chooses to name the president of BJP and says he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. The charge does not hold, even though the charge was a complete conspiracy against him. It was a conspiracy based on fraud and you continue to say this".
Without naming Mr Shah, Mr Gandhi had launched an attack on him in his 53-minute speech. "They will accept a man accused of murder as the president of BJP, but the people will never accept the same in the Congress party," he had said. Mr Shah was named in an alleged fake encounter case but was discharged by a court, which said there was not enough evidence to bring him to trial.
"Since when has the Congress become protector of judiciary? Do I have to remind how Indira Gandhi treat the judiciary when one verdict went against them? Rajeev Gandhi in 1988 almost brought the bill and during that phase, how many cases were filed against the media? And their son and grandson is talking about press freedom," Ms Sitharaman said.