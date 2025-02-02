Budget Win For Gig Workers: Free Treatment Up To Rs 5 Lakh, N Sitharaman Says

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Budget's provisions will allow up to Rs 5 lakh free treatment for gig workers under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Speaking to NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, she said the Centre will register gig workers on the E-Shram Portal and will be given identity cards. This will benefit around 1 crore such workers

Gig workers are individuals engaged in short-term, flexible jobs, such as driving cabs, online delivery services, or freelance work. This category is growing rapidly, and according to projections, by 2030, gig workers will constitute approximately 4.1% of India's total workforce, or around 23.5 crore people.

The inclusion of gig workers in the health scheme follows recommendations made by the NHA to expand coverage for those without any form of health insurance. This move aligns with the goals outlined in the National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes universal health coverage for all.

In her interview to NDTV, the finance minister said the government's aim in this Budget was to extend support to the middle class. "Our focus is to increase consumption. The government always recognised honest taxpayers. Our aim was to provide support to the middle class. Those earning Rs 1 lakh need tax relief," she said.

Ms Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Parliament on Saturday. She said her eighth Budget looks to focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women. She also rejected the criticism from the Opposition that the BJP-led Centre was only trying to attract voters in Bihar and Delhi through the announcements in the Union Budget.