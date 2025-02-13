"Spreadsheet Full Of Scars": Shashi Tharoor's Coldplay Quip On Budget 2025

It's been over two weeks since Coldplay performed their last show in Ahmedabad, but it seems Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is not over it. His most recent critique of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech had Coldplay references. In a video posted on Instagram, Mr Tharoor incorporated the verses and choruses of some of the most famous songs of the Chris Martin-led band to draw home his point.

"Coldplay says fix you, but the finance minister says tax you. Politely asks you to adjust. If only the budget shone brightly as Coldplay's lyrics," Mr Tharoor started, with Chris Martin's voice and concert visuals in the background.

"Instead, it's more like scientists, full of promises but ultimately leaves us to one question - Where did we go wrong? And as for deficit, even my moon goggles can't turn this disaster into sky full of stars, instead, we're getting a spreadsheet full of scars," he added.

In the caption, he wrote, "As the budget debate wraps up, let's cut through the noise and face the facts: The GST still crushes essential items, income tax cuts are framed as a favour, and fuel prices remain a tangled mess of VAT, excise, and state taxes-with no real effort to fix the system. Who actually wins here? People don't mind taxes-if they bring value. We need policies that drive real growth, not just short-term fixes. Because right now, "nobody said it was easy"."

The video was an instant hit on social media, with people praising Mr Tharoor for his "Coldplay take on the Budget". A person wrote, "Want to know the intern who is making you do all this."

Another added, "Watching Shashi Tharoor talk about Coldplay and the budget in the same sentence was not on my 2025 bingo card."

"Sharp and witty as always," read a comment.

Last month, Mr Tharoor extended an invitation to the British band to play in his native state, Kerala. He also praised the band's leader, Chris Martin, for giving a shoutout to Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"Touched to see our very own Jasprit Bumrah get a shoutout from Chris Martin. What's more, I agree! Coldplay's five-day run in India at Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been absolutely phenomenal. Hoping Kerala gets its chance to host these grand-scale shows too! With our beauty, unmatched hospitality, and that special vibe, we'd be the perfect hosts. See you in God's Own Country sometime soon, Coldplay," he wrote on X.

Coldplay finally brought their 'Music of the Spheres' tour to India this year, with three shows at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21. The band then performed two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Next, the British band will perform in Hong Kong and Seoul in April.