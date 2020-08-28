Rhea Chakraborty Summoned To CBI Today In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of mentally harassing him. (File)

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for questioning by the CBI, which is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The 28-year-old actor has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of mentally harassing him, taking his money and driving him to suicide.

The CBI began its probe after a Supreme Court order last week. Its investigation is based on a First Information Report or FIR filed by the actor's family in Bihar, which names Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik among others.

Rhea Chakraborty's father and brother have been questioned by investigators and Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani has been questioned for seven days.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Mumbai Police called it a death by suicide and started investigating whether it was connected to alleged nepotism, cliques and toxic rivalries in the film fraternity.

Later, the investigations took a different route with the family raising allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput in his final months.