'Only Property Of Sushant I Possess': Rhea Chakraborty Shares Two Photos

Rhea Chakraborty shared a photo of a bottle that she said belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was questioned for more than eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, on Saturday released a photograph of the "only property" of the late Bollywood star that she said she owned.

"The only property of Sushant that I possess," she said in a message sent to the media along with the photo of a water bottle that was part of the merchandise line of Sushant Singh's 2019 film "Chhichhore".

Ms Chakraborty, 28, also released a picture of a note through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde which she said was written by Sushant Singh Rajput in her notebook, expressing his gratitude for a list of seven things in his life.

"I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Ma'am in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life," reads the note.

"And this is his (Sushant Singh Rajput's) handwriting... Lillu is (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'm is my mom and Fudge is his dog," Ms Chakraborty said in her message though she did not say when the note was written.

Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput wrote the note in her notebook.

Showik Chakraborty has also been named as an accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and her former manager Shruti Modi were questioned in separate rooms at the ED's office in Mumbai on Friday, said sources. Ms Chakraborty may be called for more questioning next week.

Ms Chakraborty has been accused of a role in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by his family, which has alleged that she transferred money from his accounts and mentally harassed him.

The Bollywood actor died by suicide on June 14, according to the Mumbai police. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes.

The agency is questioning Rhea Chakraborty and various others in a money laundering case it filed over what it believes were "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore. The agency took note of a First Information Report or FIR by Bihar Police based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

At this point, three agencies - the Mumbai Police, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate - have been tasked with investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death and events leading up to it.