Rhea Chakraborty 'Not Part Of Chain Of Drug Dealers': Court's Bail Order

There are no other criminal antecedents against Rhea Chakraborty. She is not part of a chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

Rhea Chakraborty's actions cannot be stretched to allege harbouring (drugs) for Sushant Singh Rajput. "I am unable to agree with the submission that giving money to another for consuming drugs would mean encouraging such a habit and would mean 'financing' or 'harbouring' as envisaged under Section 27A of the NDPS Act (law on financing drugs, directly or indirectly)."

The investigation did not reveal any commercial amount of drugs found either from Rhea Chakraborty or from the house of Sushant Singh Rajput. There is nothing at this stage to show that (Rhea) had committed any offence involving commercial quantity of contraband.

The judge disagreed that celebrities and role models should be treated harshly so that it sets an example for the young generation and they do not get encouraged to commit such offences. "I do not agree. Everybody is equal before law. No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the Court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the Courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused."