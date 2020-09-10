Rhea Chakraborty 'Bengalee Brahmin': Congress Leader Amid Political Row

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused BJP of scoring political points ahead of Bihar election

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describes actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest over drug charges "ludicrous" and calls her a "Bengali Brahmin lady" in a series of tweets he put out on Wednesday.

Mr Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha and the party's West Bengal chief, also accused the BJP of "turning Sushant Singh Rajput into a Bihari actor" to score political points ahead of the Bihar election.

"Rhea's father is a former military officer, served the nation. Rhea is a Bengalee Brahmin lady, justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to Bihari (sic)," Mr Chowdhury wrote. "Departed star, Mr SushanthSinghRajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points."

The Congress has slammed the BJP after the party's Bihar unit released "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput" posters and banners. The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, which the BJP is a part of, is seen to claim credit for the transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation to the CBI.

The Congress MP said Rhea Chakraborty's father "is also entitled to demand justice for his kids". Trial by media was an ominous portent for the judicial system, he wrote, adding that justice for all was a basic tenet of the constitution.

"Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), ludicrous. To please the Political Masters central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify who is the murderer," Mr Chowdhury said.

Rhea Chakraborty, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of organising drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor whose death on June 14 is being investigated by the CBI.

Her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's employees are among the 10 people arrested over drugs-related charges in the case.