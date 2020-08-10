Rhea Chakraborty Goes To Supreme Court Over 'Unfair Media Trial'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a second petition with the Supreme Court on Monday, complaining against media reports that have "blown out of proportion" ongoing investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ms Chakraborty, who has been accused by Mr Rajput's family of involvement in his death, accused the media of having "already convicted" her. She also said she feared becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and asked the top court to protect her against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

An earlier petition by Ms Chakraborty is currently being heard by the top court, in which she has sought transfer of the police case filed against her by Mr Rajput's father from Patna to Mumbai.

"The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," Ms Chakraborty's petition read.

The petition pointed out that in two other high-profile cases - the 2G scam and the Talwar murder case - "media had convicted the accused... each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts".

Ms Chakraborty, who was today questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over an alleged money laundering case linked to the death of Mr Rajput, also pointed out that such investigations usually "never see the light of day".

"Investigations into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate and CBI never see the light of day and, at the drop of a hat, cases get registered even without jurisdiction..." her petition read.

The question of jurisdiction has been a sore point in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, with Bihar police, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI accused by Ms Chakraborty of lacking authority to probe the case at this stage.

The CBI, which was invited into the mix by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has also filed a case and will start investigations pending the top court's ruling on Ms Chakraborty's first petition.