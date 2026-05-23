RG Kar Case: Bengal Starts Departmental Proceedings Against Suspended Doctor

The West Bengal government on Saturday initiated departmental proceedings against a doctor suspended following the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and also ordered a separate enquiry into his admission to a postgraduate course.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, proceedings have been initiated against Dr Avik De, former resident medical officer (RMO) of the Radiodiagnosis Department at Burdwan Medical College and currently an in-service postgraduate trainee in General Surgery at IPGME&R, Kolkata.

Governor RN Ravi granted approval for the initiation of departmental proceedings against the doctor, who has remained under suspension since September 2024 under the West Bengal Services (CCA) Rules, 1971.

"After assessing the seriousness of allegations, it has been decided that Departmental Proceedings need to be drawn up against the said Dr Avik De," the notification stated.

The order further said that a separate enquiry would be conducted into De's admission to the postgraduate course through the "Service Quota".

De came under scrutiny following the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, which triggered widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Among the allegations levelled against him by junior doctors are fostering a "threat culture", interfering in transfers of doctors, remaining absent from classes for nearly two years, failing to submit reports, and negligence in attending to patients.

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