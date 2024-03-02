Review Officer Recruitment Exam Cancelled In UP Over Paper Leak

UP Police's STF has been tasked to investigate the matter of the paper leak. (Representational)

Following reports of a paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the preliminary exam conducted on February 11 for the recruitment of Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been tasked to investigate the matter of the paper leak.

According to a press statement issued by the government, Adityanath has directed to cancel the exam of Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11.

"In this examination, complaints were received about some questions of the question paper allegedly going viral on social media, in connection with which a release was issued by the government to provide evidence of facts related to influencing the examination to the general public," read the statement.

"Subsequently, in view of the evidence provided to the government and the report available by the Commission, it has been instructed by the Chief Minister that the examinations of both the sessions of the Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers should be cancelled," it added.

