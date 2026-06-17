Revanth Reddy Trains Guns At Centre Over Hyderabad Metro Funds, Kishan Reddy Hits Back

It's Revanth Reddy Vs Kishan Reddy- CM Revanth's metro letter triggers fresh BJP-Congress clash in Telangana, Union minister hits back

The tussle between the Telangana government and the Union Government over Hyderabad Metro Rail funding has further intensified with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy writing an open letter to Union Minister and Secunderabad BJP MP Kishan Reddy seeking immediate release of a sanctioned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) loan and faster approvals for Metro Phase-II, while the BJP leader rejected allegations that he was responsible for the delay.

In his letter, the chief minister demanded that Kishan Reddy intervene and ensure the release of the first tranche of the IRFC loan meant for the state's takeover of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I. He also asked the Union Minister to arrange an early meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resolve pending issues related to Metro Phase-II.

"We are not asking for any grant or favour from the Centre. We are only seeking the release of a loan already sanctioned by a Central government institution as per the agreement," the chief minister said.

Revanth Reddy said the state government had fulfilled all conditions laid down by the IRFC, including providing a state guarantee, depositing Rs 1,461 crore in an escrow account and paying an upfront fee of Rs 84.32 crore. However, the first instalment, due on June 15, had not been released.

The chief minister said Hyderabad Metro Phase-I, spanning over 69 km, has become the backbone of the city's public transport system and that the proposed Phase-II expansion covering 122.9 km across seven corridors is critical to meeting the needs of Hyderabad's rapidly growing population. He reiterated Telangana's request that Phase-II be approved as a 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the State.

At the same time, Revanth Reddy made it clear that the state was prepared to proceed with Metro Phase-II using its own resources and institutional borrowings if Central approvals were delayed.

"If approvals are delayed, Telangana is ready to move ahead on its own. But the Centre should not hold up the required clearances," he said.

Responding sharply, Union Minister Kishan Reddy denied any political interference in the loan process and said, "We don't need a certificate from Revanth Reddy when it comes to Telangana's development. If development is happening in the state today, it's solely because of the Central government's projects."

Union Minister denied any politics behind the delay and added that the issue is purely technical and can be resolved through discussions between officials.

He blamed the chief minister for making baseless allegations and asserted that the Centre remained committed to Hyderabad's development.

The Union Minister also pointed out that the Centre had already conveyed its willingness, in principle, to support Hyderabad Metro Phase-II on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis, subject to the required approvals and project reports.

With both sides hardening their positions, the dispute over Metro funding has now turned into a fresh political flashpoint between the Congress government in Telangana and the BJP-led Centre, even as commuters await progress on the city's long-delayed Metro expansion plans.

Earlier G Kishan Reddy, who holds the coal ministry portfolio, had written a letter to Revanth Reddy alleging a Rs 1600 crore coal stock scam in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) of Telangana.