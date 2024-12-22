Retired Indian Army Dogs Get New Lease Of Life In Schools, Homes

The dogs selflessly served the nation for several years.

Twelve retired dogs of the Indian Army, who selflessly served the nation for several years, have found new homes and a purpose in life - spreading love, joy and companionship.

These extraordinary K-9 heroes - with their unique training, calm temperament, and unwavering dedication - have been adopted by Asha Schools for special children and benevolent citizens, for companionship in their advanced years and a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.

The presence of these dogs are expected to benefit children with special needs, helping them improve their social, emotional, and cognitive skills.

For families and individuals, it is a unique opportunity to provide a loving home to a patriot, who has selflessly served the nation, while gaining a loyal and compassionate companion.

The dogs have retired after an eventful career of detecting explosives and mines, assisting with avalanche rescues, search and rescue missions, tracking, and guarding, and have proved to be an asset for various security units.

The canines were handed over to their new owners by the Indian Army on the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Day, which was observed earlier this month. The RVC is the premier agency engaged in breeding, rearing and training of army dogs.

The initiative demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to not only safeguarding the nation but also honouring its brave soldiers - both men and animals - who have dedicated their lives to service.

At the event, the Director General, Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS), highlighted the pivotal role of the RVC in breeding, rearing, training, and deploying dogs for a variety of operational tasks.

After their dedicated service, the canine warriors are moved to the Canine Geriatric Centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut Cantt, where they receive excellent care and live comfortably in their sunset years.