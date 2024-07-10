Retired IAS Officer's Wife Accuses Stepson, His Aide Of Rape

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, the wife of a retired IAS officer has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her stepson and his aide at their house in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The woman, in her 40s, also accused her husband's family of harassing her for dowry.

A case in this regard has been registered with the Ghazipur (Indira Nagar) police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as she is a resident of the city.

She claimed that she was held hostage at the house and released only after giving in writing that she would not lodge any complaint against her husband and stepson.

The woman, an orphan, was married to the retired IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre in 2020.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that her husband's first wife, his son and daughter, and other members used to harass her for dowry.

"Over the years, the harassment grew manifold. I was held captive in a room from April 11-14 and even starved. My husband's son snatched my mobile phone. Later, he and his aide raped me. After a lot of pleading, they agreed to release me," she said.

Later, the youth escorted the victim to Lucknow and threatened to get her killed if she approached police.

However, once in city, she mustered courage and lodged a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Abhijit Shankar, said an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

