Retired Army Official Duped Of Over Rs 3 Lakh By Travel Agent In Gurugram: Cops

Police said an FIR was registered against the travel agent following the complaint (Representational)

A retired officer of the Indian Army was allegedly duped of over Rs 3 lakh by a travel agent in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The travel agent made the booking for Mauritius after taking Rs 3,68,500 online from the retired officer, but later cancelled the booking and got the refund fraudulently, they said.

Major (Retd) Naresh Kumar Mawa, a resident of Sector 23 in Gurugram, in his complaint, said that he had to go to meet his son, who is pursuing a medical course in Mauritius, and contacted a travel agent named Krishan Kant Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said.

"I had made a total payment of Rs 3,68,500 to the travel agent through UPI payments in parts, but the agent cancelled the tickets after booking them including total stay without informing me and made a fraud of this amount. He switched off his phone and is not reachable," Major (Retd) Mawa said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the travel agent following the complaint under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Palam Vihar Police Station on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)