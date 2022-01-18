'Respect Religious Sentiment': Christians In Manipur Want Poll Date Changed

The elections to the 60-member Manipur assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases.

In an interesting development just weeks ahead of state assembly polls, the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to reschedule the first phase of assembly polls that is to be held on February 27 as it's a Sunday - a prayer day for the Christian community.

The AMCO expressing its resentment requested the Election Commission to conduct the polling of the first phase on any day of the week other than Sundays.

"We earnestly appeal to the Election Commission to reschedule the first phase polling date to show solidarity and respect to the religious sentiment of the Christians," the AMCO said in a statement.

The AMCO said if the first phase of polling was held on Sunday (February 27), it would hurt the religious sentiment of the Christians.

"Sunday is a sacred day, the Lord's Day, a day set aside to worship and revere God. But fixing a polling date on Sunday has led the Christian community in Manipur to question if the Government is deliberately attempting to desacralize its religious significance," the statement said.

Christian population comprises about 41.29 per cent of Manipur's three million people.