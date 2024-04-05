Reserve Bank of India Launches New Website, Mobile Application

Existing website (https://rbi.org.in) will be available simultaneously for some time. (Representational)

The new website and mobile application of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was released on Friday by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The new website can be accessed using the URL https://website.rbi.org.in

The new mobile application of the Reserve Bank of India can be downloaded from the Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

The existing website (https://rbi.org.in) will also be available simultaneously for some time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)